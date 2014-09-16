Bejeweled 3 is Origin's latest On the House freebie

Is it just coincidence that "three" rhymes with "free," and Bejeweled 3 is now free through Origin's On the House program? The answer, obviously, is yes, it's a complete coincidence. But so what? It's free!

The nice thing about On the House is its simplicity: There's nothing to sign up for, no expiry dates, nothing more than going to Origin and clicking the "get it now" button. You have to be an Origin user, of course, but that's a simple fact of life for anyone who plays EA games these days.

On the House , for those of you who have missed out on the fun so far, is an ongoing giveaway program on Origin that offers free games at semi-random intervals. They're not necessarily the latest and greatest titles on the market—past OTH games include Peggle , Dead Space , and Wing Commander 3 —but they cost nothing. Like, zero . That makes it pretty hard to go wrong.

Bejeweled 3 will remain on the house until October 28. Get it while it's hot from Origin .