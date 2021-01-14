Become an alien tycoon by selling used parts in Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Here's the good news: Your body is a potential bonanza of cash. All those internal organs you've got are worth a bundle, and it wouldn't be hard to find someone willing to pay top dollar for your lungs, kidneys, eyeballs, intestines, and whatever other gross, squishy, yet highly useful items you've got sloshing around inside you.

Unfortunately, removing and selling all your organs would kill you, but as an organ trader in Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, that's someone else's problem. You're just there to corner the market by buying and selling organs in outer space, and it looks like there's a demand for just about everything, from adrenal glands to small intestines to human bladders.

Sounds like it may be trickier than just buying low and selling high. You need to store these precious, vulnerable organs while you're looking for buyers, and that might be dicey because "organs drain and boost each other (or explode in awful little pieces)" in your spaceship's hold. Plus, some organs you'll come across are vampiric, which means they'll snack on whatever other meaty cargo you've got stored. You'll also have to deal with competing traders and random events (like the organ hauler's union going on strike) while you try to turn a profit in the cutthroat (literally!) business of organ trading.

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator is coming to us from developer Strange Scaffold and directed by Xalavier Nelson Jr. (who has written for PC Gamer a number of times in the past). You'll be able to get your hands on the grisly alien tycoon game sometime in 2021.