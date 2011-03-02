Battlefield Play4Free open beta arriving in April, early access for Bad Company players

On Monday April 4 you'll be able to put Bullets2Heads in the Battlefield Play4Free open beta. EA say that 600,000 people have already signed up for the closed beta, and that some players will get early access. If you've played Battlefield: Bad Company 1 or 2, your EA account will give you access on March 31. Those following Battlefield Play4Free on Facebook and Twitter will get access on April 2. Use those two days well. You can sign up for the beta on the Battlefield Play4Free site.