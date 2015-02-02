Battlefield Hardline system requirements released ahead of open beta

Hours ahead of the Battlefield Hardline beta, Origin has published the game's minimum and recommended system requirements. They're a little more demanding than the Battlefield 4 specs: you can no longer run the game on a 32-bit version of Windows, and you'll need double the hard drive space, too.

While the minimum specs below will apply for the final build, EA warns those running 4GB of RAM or less that they may encounter issues with the beta, as optimisation has yet to be completed for lower-end PCs. You're advised to "close all other applications while playing the game".

The specs:

Recommended:

OS: WINDOWS 8 64-BIT (with KB971512 Update)

CPU: INTEL QUAD-CORE CPU, AMD SIX-CORE CPU

MEMORY: 8 GB RAM

GRAPHICS CARD: AMD Radeon R9 290, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760

GRAPHICS MEMORY: 3 GB

HARD DRIVE: 60 GB

DIRECTX 11

Minimum:

OS: WINDOWS VISTA SP2 64-BIT (with KB971512 Update)

PROCESSOR: Athlon II/Phenom II 2.8 GHz, Intel Core i3/i5 2.4GHz

MEMORY: 4 GB RAM

GRAPHICS CARD: ATI Radeon HD 5770 (1 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 (896 MB)

HARD DRIVE: 60 GB

DIRECTX 11

You can see Tyler play the beta over here, or read our interview with two of the devs.