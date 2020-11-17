Battlefield 5 Community Games are getting heaps of new customization options

Battlefield 5 got its final major update back in June, but DICE is still issuing smaller additions and fixes. Case in point: Tomorrow the shooter's Community Games feature will be expanded. These allow players to set a number of rules for a server, including the game mode, map, number of players and rounds, among other things.

If you create a Community Game you can also password-protect it, kick players, and "create and name several game configurations". From November 17 you'll have even more control: The feature set will let you tweak some more specific gameplay parameters, including the amount of bullet damage, the soldier respawn time, and more. Here's the full list of additions:

Adjust Bullet Damage - 50% / 100% / 125% / 200%

Adjust Ticket Count - 50% / 100 % / 200%

Adjust Soldier Respawn Time - 50% / 100 % / 200%

Adjust Vehicle Respawn Time - 50% / 100 % / 200%

Adjust Round Time - 0% / 50% / 100% / 200% / 500%

You'll also be able to set a custom name and description for your server, so people know what they're signing up for. Playable classes can be toggled on and off, as can weapons, gadgets and vehicles from the entire roster. Other toggles include:

Aim Assist Auto Rotation

Aim Assist Slowdown

Compass

Friendly Fire

Kill Cam

Mini-map

Reload Whole Mags

Regenerative Health

Soldier Name Tags

Squad Leader Spawn Only

Vehicle 3rd Person Camera

That's a pretty good feature set, and will hopefully sate anyone still enthused by DICE's 2018 shooter, which will likely get a follow-up in 2021-22.

The full update notes are here, where you'll also find some details about two new Elites, as well as a lengthy list of bug fixes and balance changes.