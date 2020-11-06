The next Battlefield game will have 'never-before-seen' scale

The next Battlefield game will launch in holiday 2021, publisher Electronic Arts has reaffirmed in its fiscal report for the second quarter of 2021. Not only that, but EA CEO Andrew Wilson reckons its going to be a big one.

"DICE is creating our next Battlefield game with never-before-seen scale," Wilson said in prepared remarks for EA's report. "The technical advancements of the new consoles are allowing the team to deliver on a true next-gen vision for the franchise."

He also confirmed that internal playtesting is already happening for the yet-to-be-titled instalment, which follows 2018's Battlefield 5. The 2021 release date will mark the longest wait between a Battlefield instalment in the series' history.

Elsewhere, Wilson reported that six new games are set to launch for "next-gen consoles" in the fiscal year 2022, meaning they'll all release between October 2021-2022. One of them is a new Need for Speed game developed by Criterion, which will apparently boast "astounding visual leaps."

In the world of live games, Apex Legends and The Sims 4 will continue to get updates, while the usual production line of EA Sports titles will keep ticking over. Notable for their absence was any mention of Anthem's reboot, Dragon Age, or any clues regarding a new Star Wars game.