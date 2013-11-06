Battlefield 4 server-side update claims to fix two of the most common crashes

Battlefield 4's launch has been a bit of a mess , with players facing netcode problems, glitches and crashes. Even when they get into a game, things aren't perfect, as bits of the level start to fall apart as they... wait, I'm being told that's a feature. Fine, well, DICE have been working on the other problems, and today released a new server-side update that they hope will resolve the most frequent server crashes.

"We just rolled out a new server update for Battlefield 4 that should fix some of the most common server crashes across all platforms," DICE write in the ongoing "known issues" forum thread . Here's a rundown of what this latest update hopes to fix.



Fixed two of the most common server crashes (All platforms)

The "admin.say" command should now work properly (PC)

The "vars.preset" command should now work better in conjunction with other vars settings (PC) (It is now easier for server admins to set a server preset)

Fixed a bug in the queue system regarding GUID (PC)

Fixed various minor bugs (PC)

That makes four updates in as many days, many of which targeted crashes, queues and bugs. It's good to see that DICE are making a serious effort to fix the problems its users are facing, but, given that EA are asking around £45 for the standard digital edition of a game primarily sold on the promise of its multiplayer, it would have been preferable for the issues to have been resolved before players had to deal with them.

Thanks, MP1st .