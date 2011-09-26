Battlefield 3 trailer has 99 problems but a twitch headshot ain't one

[bcvideo id="1181555950001"]

Still feeling a bit sleepy from the weekend? Here's about 12 seconds of waaaagh-blam from Battlefield 3, featuring subliminally quick 'splodes, huge flaming oil fields, tanks and, for some reason, Jay-Z. It's the next stage in game trailer evolution that will end when a company puts out a trailer that consists entirely of logos and no game footage whatsoever, but this one is thankfully more footage than logos by about a second. Battlefield 3! It's out In one month, on October 25 in the US and October 28 in Europe.