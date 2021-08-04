Battlefield 2042 begins limited playtesting next week

Battlefield 2042 will be playable for a limited selection of players over six sessions next week, according to invitation emails recently sent out by EA (via VGC).

Taking place between August 12 and 15, the playtest will feature 5 3-hour-long sessions with a final 9-hour-long session to give "a few thousand participants" access to Battlefield 2042. According to a blog post earlier this year, the technical test will heavily feature cross-play between PC and consoles.

EA stresses that, similarly to last weekend's technical test for Halo Infinite, Battlefield's test shouldn't be treated like a public beta or demo. Unlike Halo, EA is also requiring participants to sign a strict NDA, so don't expect streams or videos of 2042 to start spilling out next week.

Emails obtained by VGC also revealed Battlefield 2042's system requirements, which are as follows:

Minimum specs

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended specs

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics card (AMD): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Graphics card (NVIDIA): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: 12

To get access to the technical tests, you can sign up over on EA's Community Playtesting website—though with EA selecting "players identified as Battlefield veterans", there's no guarantee you'll gain access by next week. Fortunately, Battlefield 2042 will open up access with an Open Beta in September, ahead of its full release on October 22.