Battlefield 1's Battlefest kicks off today

Following its comprehensive fall patch yesterday, Battlefield 1 will launch its first Battlefest in-game event later today.

First introduced to Battlefield 4 in 2014, Battlefest events promise new game modes, community missions and double XP weekends, among other time-restricted specials. EA and DICE are yet to reveal what this year's event will hold, however a dedicated livestream is set to run later today.

What's the deal with Battlefest? Tune in this Wednesday from 4PM - 6PM ET for all the details on https://t.co/KZHqGdDAtc pic.twitter.com/v5v5WYOqhpNovember 16, 2016

You can tune into the two hour show via the official Battlefield Twitch channel which, as noted above, kicks off at 1pm PT/9pm GMT and everything in between.

According to a different tweet issued from the Battlefield 1 official account last night, Hardcore servers are set to launch today at 4am PT/12 noon GMT. Good luck with those when the time comes.