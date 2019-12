Recreating trailers in unrelated videogames is very much in vogue, but few pull it off with such accuracy (or more amusing substitutions) than J57F. Battlefield 1 looks good in GTA 5.

Admittedly, a biplane flying into a tower doesn't have the same impact when the building shrugs it off like a bug. And I can't decide whether Trevor is more or less terrifying than a warpainted warrior wielding a sword. The blimp is magnificently out of place, however.

Here's the original again for comparison: