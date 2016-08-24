Battlefield 1 DLC and Premium Pass detailed, French and Russians en route

EA and DICE opted solely for Britain, Germany, the United States, the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Italy and the Ottomans for inclusion in Battlefield 1 at launch. As we expected, though, it appears the French will enter the fray by way of the game’s They Shall Not Pass expansion, due in March, 2017. Furthermore, “an upcoming expansion will bring the Russian Empire into the battle,” so says the blurb on Origin’s Battlefield 1 Premium Pass product page.

Costing £39.99/$49.99, the pass adds new Operations, game modes, Elite classes, vehicles, 16 multiplayer maps, 20 weapons, 14 dog tags, and 14 Battlepacks—the latter of which comes with “stand-out” weapon skins. These will also become available on a monthly basis as of November.

Opting for the pass also nets you two-week early access to multiplayer maps as they land; which includes They Shall Not Pass, plus three as yet unannounced others. “Scout ahead with a two-week head start on four themed expansion packs,” reads the description. “And France joins the fight in all new multiplayer maps. An upcoming expansion will bring the Russian Empire into the battle.”

In other Battlefield 1 news, you can read more about sandstorms in the Sinai desert via this post that appeared on the game’s official site yesterday.

Battlefield 1 is due October 21, 2016. Its beta, however, is set to begin August 31.