Battlefield 1 alpha Dominion mode gameplay

Our last dip into the Battlefield 1 alpha was on the map The St. Quentin Scar in Conquest mode. This time around we're back on the same map but in the more intimate Dominion mode. Dominion plays just like Conquest, but with only three control points to battle over. That gave us more opportunity to fight in closed quarters with Battlefield 1's interesting variety of automatic weapons.

World War I purists may not love how many machine guns there are in Battlefield 1, but every gun we put our hands on in the alpha felt great to fire, partially thanks to the incredible, punchy sound design.

Expect to find out more about the Battlefield 1 alpha as more players get their hands on it.