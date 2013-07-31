Batman: Arkham Origins reveals asymmetrical multiplayer, developed by Splash Damage

I can't imagine many of the players who glided, swooped and pounced through the previous Arkham games stopped to imagine what it would be like to control one of the many anonymous, psychotic thugs. But, as this new trailer reveals, Batman: Arkham Origins plans to deliver on the experience anyway - with an asymmetrical "3v3v2" multiplayer, developed by Splash Damage. Players will fill the rosters of the Joker and Bane's gangs, hunting down a third two-man team comprised of Batman and Robin.

Check back later to read Evan's impressions of this newly announced multiplayer mode.