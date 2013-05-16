Popular

Batman: Arkham Origins' first teaser is short and punchy

By

BATMAN PUNCHES

It's a good job that Batman is a professional combat unit, because there's more logo than action in this first teaser for the upcoming Arkham Origins. Take out the splash screens, and he gets just 11 seconds to butt heads and pound fists into the sword-welding Deathstroke. How is he supposed to finish off a confirmed super-villain in that sort of time?

Oh, he's not. In fact, Warner Brothers are just teasing their extended trailer, due to be released on 20th May. Let's hope that one shows more than just the briefest of scuffles.

Batman: Arkham Origins is due for worldwide release October 25th.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
