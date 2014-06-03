Popular

Batman: Arkham Knight trailer showcases Batmobile arsenal, confirms delay to 2015

By

And so 2015 becomes not the year that we need, but the year that we deserve. Assuming we deserve lots of exciting sequels, at least. Joining The Witcher 3 in abandoning 2014, a new Batman: Arkham Knight trailer features an ending splash announcing that it's "coming 2015". This is in direct opposition to the game's first trailer , which listed a 2014 release.

The trailer itself is teasing an E3 reveal of the Batmobile's "Battle" mode. The improbable vehicle will feature a 'kinetic energy penetrator' and 'missile barrage', both of which sound like euphemisms.

It's sad to see another game slip, but we can dry our tears through the vicarious thrill of Sam's first-look preview .

Thanks, Kotaku .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments