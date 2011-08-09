Batman: Arkham City video offers a taste of Gotham

[bcvideo id="1100903443001"]

Rocksteady's Dax Ginn gives us a flavour of Arkham City's vision of Gotham in a new video interview. As the game progresses, Bat signals will help to guide players to the next part of the story mission. At any time you can choose to abandon the main quest for a while and go exploring.

The city's back alleys contain their own incidental sidequests that will revolve around the more minor villains who don't play a major part of the central quest. Expect to be solving Riddler's puzzles and hunting down notorious psychopath, Victor Zsasz in your spare time. Arkham City is out on October 18 in the US, 19 in Australia, and October 21 in Europe.