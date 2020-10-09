Baldur's Gate 3's most-picked character editor options created the most generic dude possible

Baldur's Gate 3 includes a character creator that gives players the ability to customize their in-game race, class, and a whole array of physical attributes. It's how Fraser was able to whip up his dead-sexy dwarf with the soulful eyes and majestic beard. But it seems like an awful lot of other players have put it to less creative use, and Larian is very disappointed with all of you.

"Let’s share something you’ve created yourselves (this is your own fault) through your choices in character creation," the studio wrote in today's hotfix update. "We took the most popular choices in character creation, and recreated this. We thought our analytics system wasn’t working! We checked. It is."

And this is what the most common choices lead to.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

"Congratulations, you’ve basically made the default Vault Dweller," Larian continued. "What the hell guys. We gave you demon eyes, horns, and even tails. We are sorely disappointed. Go crazy. We worked hard on this!"

In case there was any doubt, the studio said that it's not actually disappointed, just having a little fun—although it was legitimately surprised by how the aggregated data shook out.

"When we looked at the data, we expected a Frankenstein because of the amount of different characters with crazy combinations we'd seen online," Larian said. "So when the character came out looking so normal, we had to double check the analytics! We love all our player's characters though, and we'll be sharing more data insights soon."

Larian further clarified that yesterday's request for an RTX 3080 video card was also a joke, but even so it seems that quite a number of people reached out to help—including, apparently, offering up their own cards. "That was very sweet, thank you for those messages," it said. "Keep them! They’re yours. Besides, without your graphics card, how are you going to play BG3?"

As for the actual hotfix that rolled out today, it addresses a few important problems, including the restoration of a required item that was lost to players who let Gale die, and a bug that gave players the ability to steal from merchants by directly equipping items from their inventory. Crashes and graphical errors should also be reduced, although Larian still recommends that players encountering difficulties switch from Vulkan to DX11.

An updated FAQ with workarounds and known issues is available at larian.com. The list of fixes included in this update is below.