Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition opens to the world on November 15

Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition , an updated version of the classic BioWare RPG, is set to release November 15, according to the game's official website . Just like the reworked edition of the first Baldur's Gate , the sequel is set to include new characters, another Black Pits arena combat mode, and lots of work under the surface of the venerable game's interface and coding.

As in the original Baldur's Gate 2, you're placed in a world that depends on the choices you make and the path you choose for yourself, some lawfully good and others perhaps chaotically evil. But there should be one or two new ways to uncover your character's true destiny, after hearing back in May that more than 350,000 new words of content had already been added to the enhanced version being completed by Overhaul Games and Beamdog.

Our review of the first Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition ultimately came down to a balancing act between paying a higher price for the new version or downloading the original from a site like GOG.com and installing a variety of existing mods yourself for a similar experience. It's encouraging to hear that so much more new content is apparently planned for the updated version, which includes both the Shadows of Amn and Throne of Bhaal segments of the game.

Baldur's Gate 2: EE will launch at $25.