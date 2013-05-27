Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition already has 350,000 words of additional content

Beamdog president Trent Oster has given a status update on the sequel to Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, saying that their upgrade of the classic Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn has already received multiple novels worth of added words. "We're hard at work on BG2:EE and it is going well," Oster told ShackNews . "Phil (our design lead) mentioned to me there is over 350,000 words of new content."

Which sounds promising. One of my biggest issues with the Enhanced Edition of the first Baldur's Gate was that the relatively small amount of new content didn't outweigh the benefits of a modded version of the much cheaper regular edition. But Oster says those hundreds of thousands of words relate to story and quests for Shadows of Amn and the Throne of Bhaal expansion, which will be bundled for the PC release. If Beamdog can add new, well integrated content into the sequel, it'll be a far more enticing prospect.

Beyond that, Oster wouldn't go into details regarding the game's release, except to say that he hoped to start talking about it soon. He did, however, reaffirm that the sequel would take precedence over any DLC that Beamdog may have lined up for the original, saying, "DLC-wise, we have plans, but nothing completed, yet."