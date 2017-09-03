This 'feel-good' shooter mixes Dragon Quest-inspired 2D art with 3D worlds

You're not saving the world in Away: Journey to the Unexpected. You're just a kid looking for the answer to one of childhood's great mysteries: what are your parents' jobs?

With a clear nod to the Dragon Quest art of Akira Toriyama, Away is definitely one of the most attractive games we've seen at PAX, and it interestingly combines open 3D environments with 2D characters. Structurally, it's about recruiting friends (who you can play as) and exploring an 8-10 hour story that begins in the central hub of your grandparents' house.