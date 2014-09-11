Australia, win a copy of The Sims 4 Collector's Edition

See those Sims in the picture above? They're having a nice time. Watching television, reading a book, even hugging. If you want to take part in this demonstration of good will, then you'll need a copy of The Sims 4 . That's where we can help, providing you're based in Australia.

PC Gamer is giving away a copy of The Sims 4: Collector's Edition, as well as four runners up prizes in the form of The Sims 4: Limited Edition. Either way you get a copy of the game, it's just that the former boasts a whole host of bonuses such as a hardcover art book, USB stick and more. The details are all through the link below.

To enter, head over here, fill out the details and answer one simple question : which television sitcom would you most like to see recreated in The Sims 4? Of course, someone has already done Seinfeld quite convincingly , so you might want to try something else.

Entries close September 18 and are open to Australians only. The Sims 4 is out now, and is rated M.