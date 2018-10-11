Atomic Heart, the strange Soviet-era shooter, teases horrifying Clown Trap

Atomic Heart is an alternate Soviet-era shooter that echoes BioShock, Nier: Automata and Stalker. Its trailer is… well, have a gander at the above and decide for yourself. Let's agree that it's out there.

And let's agree that its latest Clown Trap teaser is awful. 22 seconds of awful.

I've so many questions. Who designed this thing? Why is it here? What's with all the scaffolding? And what about the solitary wooden chair in the background—which, if horror films have taught us anything, we'll probably be strapped to against our will at some point.

That head rotation. Those pop-up blades. The fact that that's probably blood and not red paint. I'm scared.

No launch date beyond "2019", as per Atomic Heart's Steam page. Let me leave you with the blurb that features there:

Atomic Heart is an adventure first-person shooter, events of which unfold in an alternative universe, during the high noon of the Soviet Union. The main character of the game is a special agent, who was sent to a highly secret object by the Soviet government after it went radio silent.

Soviet setting with a pitch of insanity, action-packed gameplay and a thrilling story will keep you entertained for the whole duration of your journey into the world of Atomic Heart. Unfold the secrets, restore peace and order, and show the Motherland what you got!