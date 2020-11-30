The RTX 2070 Asus Strix G15 gaming laptop is just £1,300

Make no mistake. Even a Cyber Monday gaming laptop needs a fast graphics chip. Happily, this Asus ROG Strix G15 packs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070, the second quickest mobile GPU on earth. And it's yours with a 144Hz refresh IPS panel and six-core Intel 10th Gen Core i7 CPU for a superb £1,300 from Ebuyer. That's fully £300 off for Cyber Monday.

Asus says liquid metal compound has been used for the CPU interface, while the keyboard sports highlighted WASD keys and 4-zone RGB lighting allow for easy visual navigation to crucial controls and shortcuts.

Connectivity includes USB-C and DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0b, plus WiFi6 and gigabit ethernet. It even has a decent 66Wh battery for around six hours of mains-free operation. So, it really is a pretty comprehensive package for an extremely appealing price.

Asus ROG Strix G15 | Intel Core i7 | RTX 2070 | £1,599 £1,299.99 on Ebuyer (save £300)

A quality gaming laptop from one of the best brands in the business? With not only a 144Hz panel, but also an Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU? Plus decent battery life? And all for just £1,300? This is probably about as good as deal as you're going to see for a laptop with top-tier graphics performance this Cyber Monday.

There's not much to complain about with this one. The CPU and GPU pairing will see you through ray-traced gaming sessions, on ultra settings, at over 70FPS, easily.

Certainly worth a look if you're in the market for a speedy RTX on 1080p laptop.