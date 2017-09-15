Asus says you won't sweat your ears off while wearing its new headset

If you're prone to sweating up a storm when playing games, you may want to crank up the AC. You can also looking the new Asus ROG Strix Fusion 300, the first gaming headset in the new ROG Strix Fusion family.

One of the things Asus is promoting about this headset is an "exclusive airtight chamber design" with rubber seals to prevent air from escaping. This is supposed to deliver richer, fuller sound, according to Asus.

While that sounds like a recipe for working up sweaty earlobes, Asus says the opposite is actually true because the larger earcups allow for more air to circulate within each chamber.

The oval ear cushions are made from protein-leather and fabric mesh. If you don't like the feel of the hybrid design, Asus also includes a set of all-protein leather ear cushions.

This headset is outfitted with 50mm neodymium magnet drivers. It offers built-in 7.1-channel virtual surround sound that can be activated with a click of a dedicated button on the headset. It also has a retractable and fully adjustable boom microphone that is automatically muted when flipped up.

The ROG Strix Fusion 300 will be available by the end of the month for £100 (there is no mention of US pricing at this time). In the meantime, if you're in the market for headset, see which ones we consider the best gaming headset.