Asus offering up to £50 cashback on select motherboards and GPUs

Asus is running a couple of good cashback deals this month which may be worth checking out if you're looking to upgrade your motherboard or graphics card. First of all, you can earn up to £40 cashback when you buy selected Asus motherboards. In addition, you can get up to £50 cashback on a couple of Asus' Strix graphics cards.

As for the motherboards, you'll get the money back on a whole range of Z270, X99, and Z170 series, the full list of which can be found on the promotion's terms and conditions page. Some of the highlights include our pick for the best overall Z270 motherboard, the Asus Maximus IX Hero, and the best high-end Z270 motherboard, the Maximus IX Formula. You'll get the maximum £40 back on both these great boards.

You're more limited on graphics card selection, but they're both part of Asus' monster Strix line. With the Asus ROG Strix GTX 1070 O8G-Gaming you'll get £30 cashback, while you'll get the £50 on the Asus ROG Strix GTX 1080 A8G-Gaming. Two powerful cards with some nice overclocks and custom cooling solutions that'll give your game graphics a serious boost.

Most tech retailers are participating in this deal, so you'll find them at eBuyer, Overclockers, Amazon, and all the other usual suspects. The cashback redemption period starts for the motherboards on April 9 until May 31, and the graphics card period begins on March 30. You'll need to submit a claim with Asus containing your date of purchase, the serial number of the product, a copy of your proof of purchase, and some other bits and pieces. You should then receive your payment within 30 days.