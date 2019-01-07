Asus launches 32-inch, 43-inch, and 49-inch FreeSync 2 HDR monitors

Asus is rolling out a trio of new FreeSync 2 HDR monitors, each of which bears VESA's DisplayHDR badge. That means they pass a certain set of criteria for presenting HDR content, which includes certain brightness levels, but also a variety of other factors.

The new monitors are part of Asus's new Strix XG HDR family. They include the 32-inch Strix XG32VQR, 43-inch XG438Q, and 49-inch Strix XG49VQ.

Specs vary by model, and not just in physical size. The 32-inch model is the only 1440p (2560x1440) variant of the bunch. It also has a fast 144MH refresh rate and a curved VA panel (1800R). Peak brightness checks in at 450 nits, just slightly above the minimum for VESA's DisplayHDR 400 certification.

The 43-inch model bumps the resolution to 3840x2160, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a higher peak brightness level and is DisplayHDR 600 certified. This is arguably the most exciting display of the bunch.

Finally, the 49-inch XG49VQ is a superwide (aka doublewide) 3840x1080 display with a 144Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Despite the large panel sizes, Asus said it took measures to reduce eye strain when sitting relatively close.

"Whereas TVs tend to have shiny, reflective screens, the Strix XG series features anti-glare coatings to maximize the panel technology’s inherent advantage. Even from up close, they have consistent uniformity from one side to the other," Asus says.

"These gaming monitors won’t strain eyes from that distance either. Forty-three inches is a lot of desktop real estate to take in from two or three feet away. But we optimized each display mode with Asus Eyecare Technology for long-term usability and then had TÜV Rheinland put the trio of ROG Strix XG monitors through its Eye Comfort Certification, ensuring low blue light output and flicker-free operation," the company adds.

We'll have to see for ourselves when and if we get a chance to review them. Asus says the 32-inch and 49-inch models will be available later this month, and the 43-inch model in spring. Pricing has not yet been announced.