Assassin's Creed Unity trailer is all about the story

Conspiracy! Intrigue! Napoleon! Cowled old men! People speaking in French accents, but less people than you'd imagine given this is a game set in France! All of these things are present and correct in the latest trailer for Assassin's Creed: Unity.

What isn't present is all the sci-fi modern-day stuff. That's never present in Assassin's Creed promotional trailers, which does make you wonder why they bother. They don't even have Desmond Miles any more, which disproves my previous theory that Nolan North had terrible secrets about Yves Guillemot and so had to be included.

Assassin's Creed: Unity is out next month, 14 November in UK, and 11 November in US. Clicking on these red words will take you to different, non-red words that combine to form Tom's hands-on co-op impressions.