Popular

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate trailer takes you on a tour of London

By

AC Syndicate Big Ben

I think it's fair to say that London in the mid-1800s wasn't always the desirable tourist destination it is now: a bit rough, a bit grimy, a bit "Oh bother, I left my merkin in my other pants." But for all its back-alley seediness and choking black smog, it sure is a pretty place.

The new Assassin's Creed: Syndicate trailer doesn't show off anything in the way of action, beyond a few seconds of bare-knuckle brawling, and a couple of "don't try this at home" swan dives. But that's okay, because that's not the point: The point is to show off what looks like it will be a really cool playground to run around and murder people in.

Phil said in his hands-on with Assassin's Creed: Syndicate last month that it "looks beautifully detailed," but he also expressed some concerns about it possibly being overloaded with gimmicks. Barring another delay, we'll find out in November.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments