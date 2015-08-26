Assassin's Creed: Syndicate landing late on PC

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed: Syndicate will come to the PC on November 19, just shy of a month after it arrives on consoles. The publisher said the extra development time is needed to ensure that "PC players get the most stable, optimized version of the game on day one."

“We have introduced several new improvements to our production pipeline and validation process, which allowed us to focus on polishing, stabilizing and optimizing the PC version very early on in the project,” Ubisoft Kiev Studio Production Manager Sam Kovalev explained. “This has been one of the top priorities for the production team this year.”

Last year's disastrous release of Assassin's Creed: Unity no doubt played a role in the delay as well. That game was such a mess at launch that Ubisoft was forced to halt sales of the season pass shortly after it came out, and offered those who had already purchased it a free game as an apology.

"The additional four weeks are for us to really bear down and finalize all of the polish and optimization, to make sure the game and all of its systems are stable when it launches, so it runs smoothly for all players starting on day one," Kovalev added.

The Assassin's Creed: Syndicate system requirements are still being finalized, but Ubisoft said the recommended spec, whatever it turns out to be, will "target" 1080p resolution and 30 fps.