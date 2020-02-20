Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Faeria are now free on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues its free-wheeling ways today with a two-way giveaway of Faeria, a digital card game played on a "living board," and the brother-and-sister murder sim Assassin's Creed Syndicate.

Syndicate is obviously the big name this week, even though it wasn't great: We stuck it square in the middle of our 2018 rankings of Assassin's Creed games, saying that Victorian London makes for a "dazzling setting" but that the game itself "did so little to advance the formula and distinguish itself from the rest of the games it ended up being oddly forgettable." Still, it's a full-on Assassin's Creed game, and far from the worst of the bunch—and it's free.

Faeria may actually be the more interesting game of the set this week, at least in terms of being something a little different. We didn't review it but Jody was quite taken by it in his 2017 preview, saying that its "living board makes it stand out from the card game crowd." It was also given a fairly hefty update for its launch on the Epic Games Store, appropriately entitled the Epic Update, with new features and upgrades including new PvP map rotations, in-game leaderboareds, a new animated intro, user reporting, UI improvements, and controller support.

Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Faeria are free now and will remain so until 11 am ET on February 27. Next week, they'll be replaced by InnerSpace, a lovely fantasy flight sim set in the inside-out worlds of the Inverse.