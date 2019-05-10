Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is adding a mission to track down an imposter… of yourself

The Lost Tales of Greece are a steady stream of new missions for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and the next episode in the series will feature a hunt for an impostor who is posing as none other than you.

The story is called “A Really, Really Bad Day,” and it’s the ninth episode in the Lost Tales of Greece series. Someone in Lokris is pretending to be you, and is ruining your reputation in the process. Players will have to travel to village there and figure out who the impostor is. You’ll need to reach chapter five in the main story to open this quest.

The new Lost Tales episode will be available free to all players May 14. Also on the way this month is a new title update, which adds a few new improvements to the game, including unique legendary lieutenants who scale up with players’ levels. The update will also reduce the objectives in weekly contracts so they’re quicker to finish.