Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Fate of Atlantis Episode 1 is free

Assassin's Creed Odyssey's second DLC story arc, The Fate of Atlantis, tasks Kassandra and Alexios with confronting phoney gods and exploring some of the prettiest places the series has ever put on our screens. Normally you'd need to buy all three episodes, but this week the first one has shed its price and is free for everyone to keep.

The Fate of Atlantis is even more of a fantasy RPG than the main quest, largely throwing out historical locations and replacing them with places like the Fields of Elysium or Atlantis. There are reasons, which are nonsense, but it's a good excuse to visit some really impressive locations.

One thing it does have in common with the main game is that it's dense. Fields of Elysium, the first episode, gives you a pretty large mythological playground to muck around in, with forts, treasures, warring factions and plenty of quests. There are all the diversions you'd expect from Odyssey. And lots of lovely spots for screenshots.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Odyssey's season pass and both DLC packs are also 50 percent off, if you end up getting hooked. Legacy of the First Blade, the first DLC arc, is rubbish, and I'd honestly avoid it. You need to play if you want the whole story, technically, but it cheapens all of your decisions and funnels you into a terrible, inescapable romance. I'm still seething that I had to date the most boring boy in all of Greece. Skip it and just go hang out with the gods.

Fields of Elysium is free until September 1 on Steam and Uplay.