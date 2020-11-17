How to solve the Taking Root riddle in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Looking for the solution to the AC Valhalla Taking Root riddle? If you've made some progress with the AC Valhalla Asgard story arc, available from the Seer's Hut in your AC Valhalla settlement, you may well have stumbled across Ivaldi. He wants you to help him forge Gleipnir by fetching a number of items for him.

In the Taking Root quest, Ivaldi requires you to 'collect the root of a mountain' and you'll have a riddle you need to solve to help you obtain it. If you're stumped and don't know how to solve the AC Valhalla Taking Root riddle, read on to find out.

How to solve the AC Valhalla Taking Root riddle

The quest marker on the map will guide you to the correct spot. Basically, you're heading to the synchronisation point at the very top of the mountain. Once you've climbed all the way to the top, face north and look over the edge. You should see a haystack with a stone next to it.

Access your torch from the quick menu (G) and set fire to the hay by throwing the torch. When the fire has gone out, collect the stone. Next, you need to head to the very edge of the cliff here to the point the sticks out—still facing north—and you'll see a small lake below. Throw the stone into the pond and Eivor should make a remark to show you're on the right track.

Then, all that's left to do is to dive off the edge of the cliff yourself to retrieve the item that spawns. And there you have it: Take the item to Ivaldi to complete the quest.