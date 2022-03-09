When does Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok unlock in your time zone?

Audio player loading…

With the Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok release time rapidly approaching, you may be wondering the specific point at which you can embrace the power of Odin in the mythical dwarven world of Svartalfheim.

Starting with the Kassandra-starring Crossover Stories DLC, Dawn of Ragnarok continues the second year of post-vanilla-Valhalla missions as you defend an epic dwarven kingdom from the ice-powered Jotnars and the flame-spewing Muspels. If you've somehow finished the massive worlds of England, France, and the Isle of Skye, you've also got another huge, icon-dotted map to tackle. It's not like there's anything else to play at the moment.

If that sounds like your thing, then here's what we know about the Dawn of Ragnarok unlock time, so you can find out when you can pack your bags for Svartalfheim.

When is the Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok unlock time?

While we don't know the exact release time of Dawn of Ragnarok on March 10, the launch of the previous expansion, The Siege of Paris, could give us an idea. Players in all territories could start their French adventure at 1am, so if you're keen to start the next chapter of Valhalla right away, check in on your PC platform of choice (either the Epic Store or Ubisoft Connect) around then.

Ubisoft has neither confirmed a release time nor whether we can pre-load the game ahead of March 10. While that could mean a late night for you when the game unlocks, depending on your internet speed, it looks like the Dawn of Ragnarok file size isn't huge. PlayStation Game Size confirmed on Twitter that it would only be just over 15GB on PS5, so it shouldn't be too different on PC.

But what if you're desperate to see the mythical sights of the Nine Realms, but you're not at the right level? Thankfully, as per the tweet above, you can use the "Player Boost" in Valka's hut in Ravensthorpe to get to Svartalfheim right away. You can also start it as a new game in the main menu, but the game warns, "your experience will be severely limited."

