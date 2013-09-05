Popular

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag video shows side-missions and polite fights

By

Ubisoft are getting a taste for this narrated video lark. Only yesterday they were giving us nearly fifteen minutes of Watch Dogs footage . Now, it's Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag's turn, with ten minutes of pinching, pirating and harpooning. If you're not aware, Assassin's Creed is a third-person action series set in an alternate universe where people only ever fight one-on-one, even when there's a group. From the video, we see that this version will continue that politeness-to-a-fault tradition.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is out November 1st.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments