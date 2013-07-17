Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag trailer shows us heavy piracy, a smattering of assassination

Here's a new trailer for Pirates! An Assassin's Creed Story (Not Affiliated with Sid Meier), or Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag as Ubisoft still insist on calling it. This is the reason why you shouldn't be too concerned about their plan to only make games which can be turned into a franchise. Because they can always pull a bait-and-switch and turn their 'brooding assassins and magic time wizards' series into something about pirates.

Anyway, the trailer. It's even got a sea shanty, albeit an unrealistically mild one, because - again - this is basically just a game about pirates.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is out November 1st. Preview here .