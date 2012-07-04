Assassin's Creed 3 live action trailer is sad about slow motion oppression

Live action trailers are all the rage now aren't they? Yesterday there was the Rome 2 announcement trailer and now CVG have spotted this one for Assassin's Creed 3. The two are so similar it's almost like the cast of the Rome trailer ran behind the scenes and changed outfits in between the two.

I'm not entirely sure why live action trailers are suddenly so popular, since they don't seem to convey much about the game. For instance, this Assassin's Creed 3 trailer informs me that the primary cause of the American Revolution was that people really weren't happy with all that slow motion stuff happening behind them. I'm also not entire sure a schoolkid not wanting to learn the history of a country they'll never visit is the best foundation for a revolution, or even a very good education system.

Still, it certainly looks very classy, although I can't help but be reminded of the Assassin's Creed Lineage videos they made for Assassin's Creed 2, which were far better.

If you'd rather see a trailer with actual gameplay, check out the Assassin's Creed 3 E3 trailer