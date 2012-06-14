Assassin's Creed 3 E3 trailer has developer commentary, Scottish mini-bosses, tiny teacup

As one of the better demos shown publicly at E3 this year, this Assassin's Creed 3 walkthrough is worth another look. It's been released again with a bit of added commentary from creative director Alexander Hutchinson. He talks more about Connor, the half British, half American, all-Assassin leading man we'll be playing as in the latest game, and remarks on the weather system enabled by the new Anvil Engine. Snow drifts visibly slow movement on the ground, encouraging Connor to take a detour through the treetops. That's a good way to avoid the kilt-wearing Scot soldier, who seem to be the mini-bosses of the British army.