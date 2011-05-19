Arma 3 system requirements revealed

Arma 3 is coming! In between all ofthe new Arma 3 info and shiny, shiny screenshots, Bohemia also released the system requirements for the game. Be warned, they're pretty high. It looks like some of us are going to have to upgrade if we're going to run the military sim when it's released in summer 2012.
Arma 3 system requirements:
- OS – Windows 7 / Vista
- CPU – Intel Core i5 or AMD Athlon Phenom X4 or faster
- GPU – Nvidia Geforce GTX 260 or ATI Radeon HD 5770, shader Model 3 and 896 MB VRAM, or faster
- RAM – 2 GB
- HDD – 15 GB free space
- DVD – Dual Layer compatible
- DirectX® – 10
