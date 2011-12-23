Arma 2 patched with 158 tweaks

Realistic military sim ARMA 2 has been updated to version 1.60 by developers Bohemia. The patch covers Operation Arrowhead, the British Armed Forces and Private Military Contractors DLC, the original Arma 2 and Arma 2: Free. Among the whopping 158 changes are a new anti-aliasing mode, new scripting commands, smoother multiplayer, netcode fixes and improved AI. More important fixes include, “AI no longer considering a car horn as a threat,” and “Dead body temperature was not saved.”
The Bohemians have also created a Christmas message for all their fans, which is so incredibly festive we're about to explode in a shower of tinsel and fake snow.
Changelog highlights after the break.
- New features: FXAA Anti-Aliasing mode, user-definable memory allocators, new scripting commands, new commandline options
- Multiplayer is much smoother, no more warping, includes number of fixes, optimizations and improvements
- Netcode, VON and dedicated server fixes plus configuration additions in place
- Singleplayer received visual states smoothing and prediction (notable e.g. on distant units)
- AI is improved, especially (but not only) in combat, AI has received numerous bug fixes
- Aircraft & Helicopters simulation received slight improvements
- ARMA 2, ARMA 2: OA, ARMA 2: EW campaigns and stand-alone missions received special treatment to get rid of most from really annoying bugs
- official expansions & product combinations unified in way to allow easier operation of all distributions (separated installs/Steam/Desura) for build-in expansions manager
- Documentation to accompany these changes is available on our community wiki BIKI: http://community.bistudio.com/ and our BIForum http://forums.bistudio.com/
- ARMA 2: BAF and ARMA 2: PMC got their share of fixes too