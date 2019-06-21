Apex Legends PC patch adds data centre and client improvements

Apex Legends has received a client patch on PC, focused on data centre improvements like making it clearer what server you've selected. Clients will also now increase the rate they send user inputs to the server.

It's a small one, then, and you can read the patch notes below:

Datacenter improvements to make the list easier to understand and use:

List will be sorted by ping by default.

The selected data center will be highlighted in orange.

Focused/hovered data centers will still be highlighted in grey.

Right clicking a data center will no longer make it look selected.

Clients will now send user input to the server at a higher rate.

Code: Leaf error—There is still some work to do on our end to nail down what is causing this error. In this patch we’re adding more telemetry to help us identify specifically how this error is being caused. You may start to get a code:net error instead of code:leaf. That is intended and part of the telemetry we added. We’ll be continuing to investigate this issue and it remains a priority.

Respawn has only released this patch on PC because it wants to test it before putting it out on other platforms, but all versions of the game will receive it eventually.