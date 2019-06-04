Apex Legends' LTE is live, Respawn details challenges, rewards, and a new 'Apex Elite' queue

Respawn has revealed the details about Apex Legends first-ever limited-time event, Legendary Hunt, which is now underway. Until June 18, players will be able to earn event-exclusive loot by completing special in-game challenges, can earn entire Battle Pass levels by finishing in the top 5 in a match (once per day), and can purchase rotating, "event limited" Legendary Hunt skins in the Apex store.

All players can earn these rewards:

Legendary Hunt Badge – Finish in the Top 5 in any match.

– Finish in the Top 5 in any match. Rare Wolfpack G7 Scout weapon skin – Finish in the Top 5 in an Elite Top 5 match (More on that down below).

– Finish in the Top 5 in an Elite Top 5 match (More on that down below). Epic Master of the Hunt Bloodhound Legend skin – Finish in the Top 5 five times in any queue (consecutive or nonconsecutive).

– Finish in the Top 5 five times in any queue (consecutive or nonconsecutive). Legendary Tamed Beast Triple Take weapon skin – Win twice in any queue (consecutive or nonconsecutive).

Everyone who owns the Season 1 Battle Pass will also get a Legendary Honored Prey R-301 weapon skin, and getting the pass up to level 15 will earn you a Legendary Night Terror Wraith skin.

The "Elite Top 5 match" mentioned above is a reference to a new "Apex Elite" queue that will be available until July 2. Finishing in the top five in any match will grant access to a queue populated exclusively with other top-five finishers for your next match. Keep finishing in the top five and you'll stay in that queue (and earn your skin); fall out of it and you'll be return to the regular rotation.

This weekend will also be the first ever Apex Legends Double XP Weekend: From 10 am PT/1 pm ET on June 7 to 10 am PT/1 pm ET on June 10, all standard and Battle Pass XP rewards (except the daily Battle Pass full level reward) will be doubled.

Respawn has taken some heat for Apex Legends' uninspired cosmetics and flat Battle Pass, which is based solely on progression and lacks the challenges seen in seasonal passes for other games: Fortnite's recent John Wick event, for instance, offered special rewards and experience for playing the Wick's Bounty LTM, collecting gold tokens, and dealing damage with specific weapons. Legendary Hunt looks like it could be a big step toward addressing those shortcomings.