Apex Legends crossplay will not match PC with Console by default

Apex Legends is getting crossplay this fall across its Origin, Steam, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch versions, which dredges up the age-old crossplay problem of "people on PC with a mouse and keyboard and an ultrawide and a jacked-up FOV keep winning." OK, maybe only parts of that are age-old problems. (Apex legends is also coming to Steam.)

Anyways: It's coming. Console and PC players are concerned that it'll degrade the quality of their matches one way or another.

Jake Smullin, a software engineer at Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment, has posted a tiktok clarifying that players will only be in crossplay lobbies with PC players if they have a PC player on their team. "Have been seeing lots of console players worrying about this but don't," he says in text. "Everyone should be excited."

So, there you have it. Don't worry about crossplay. It'll just let you play with your friends. For more of the latest news on Apex Legends, well, here's that.

