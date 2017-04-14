Aorus 15.6-inch laptop with GTX 1070 and G-Sync is on sale for $1,750

Newegg has a pretty good deal going for an Aorus 15.6-inch gaming laptop (X5 V6-NE3D) that pairs an Intel Core i7-6820K processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU. It's on sale for $1,950, down from $2,499, though if you apply coupon code EMCSREBD4, it slashes another $200 for a checkout price of $1,750.

In case you're not familiar with the Aorus name, it's Gigabyte's "premium gaming" brand. It's been around for a few years now, though Gigabyte's been more aggressively pushing the brand as of late.

The Aorus laptop featured here has a Full HD 1080p (1920x1080) panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync support for smooth gameplay.

Outside of the aforementioned CPU and GPU, it also has 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD paired with a 1TB HDD (7,200 RPM), Killer LAN and Killer 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, mini DisplayPort and HDMI outputs, and a sound system consisting of two 1.5W speakers and two 2W subwoofers.

Gamers can customize the backlit color scheme of the RGB keyboard, which features per-key illumination. There is also a horizontal row of dedicated macro keys on the left side.

You can grab the Aorus laptop on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.