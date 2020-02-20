AOC launches a big and bright 35-inch 200Hz gaming monitor for £2,159

The monitor market is not exactly flooded with 35-inch gaming displays featuring 200Hz refresh rates and ultra-high brightness levels to do HDR content justice, but it did just grow by one today. AOC's new Agon AG353UCG fits the bill, and rubs elbows with Asus's ROG Swift PG35VQ.

We've known about this monitor for nearly a year, and it's finally launching, with AOC saying the AG353UCG will be available in Europe this month for £2,159. I've reached out to AOC to inquire when it will launch in the US and at what price, and will update this article when I hear back. In the meantime, a straight currency conversion puts the cost at around $2,780.

That would give Asus the slight edge in pricing, if it stands—the PG35VQ sells for $2,494 on Amazon. Suffice to day, these are both expensive models. So, what's the difference? Not much that I can tell. On paper, these look like two of the best gaming monitors around.

The AG353UCG is a 35-inch monitor with a curved (1800R) VA screen. It has a 3440x1440 resolution, 200Hz refresh rate, and 2ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time.

As with the PG35VQ, AOC's model is a G-Sync Ultimate model capable of hitting an eye-searing 1,000 nits brightness level to make HDR content pop. It's also DisplayHDR 1000 certified, which is a prerequisite for the G-Sync Ultimate label.

AOC is touting quantum dot technology and 90 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, same as the PG35VQ. These two monitors are almost certainly using the same panel. Any actual differences would come down to the aesthetic design, on-screen controls, and pricing.

The AG353UCG is available to preorder at OverclockersUK for £1,999.99, which is around $2,575 in US currency. That puts it closer in price to the PG35VQ. Or less if going by OverclockersUK pricing—it has the PG35VQ listed for £2,459.99.