Asus ROG's big, bright, and fast PG35VQ gaming monitor arrives in the US for $2,499

(Image credit: Asus)

Back in June, Asus opened up preorders for its ROG Swift PG35VQ gaming monitor, a beastly 35-inch display with 3840x1440 resolution and 200Hz refresh rate, for £2,699. Well, now three months later, the PG35VQ has landed in the US where it's selling for $2,499.

We have yet to test this monitor, but on paper, it looks to be one of the best gaming monitors around. Check out the spec sheet:

35-inch curved (1800R) VA panel

3840x1440 resolution

200Hz overclocked refresh rate via DisplayPort, 100Hz via HDMI

Nvidia G-Sync support

2ms response time (gray-to-gray)

1,000 nits peak brightness (500 nits typical)

DisplayHDR 1000 certified

Full array local dimming (FALD) backlight, 512 zones

90 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space

Outside of the high cost of entry, there is little to nitpick here. Sure, it's not 4K, and we have seen even faster refresh rates. But this thing is big, fast, and bright enough (on paper) to do HDR content justice.

The high color gamut means it is potentially suitable for graphics work as well, at least on the prosumer level. Of course, eventual reviews will paint a better picture of its actual performance.

Like the ROG Swift PG27UQ, this monitor uses a fan for active cooling. I did not find it particularly bothersome in my hands-on time with the PG27UQ, and according to Asus, it's dialed in the smart fan controls on this model "to maintain ideal thermals without overdoing it and causing unnecessary noise." Still, it's there.

It also features a built-in headphone amplifier. For connectivity, input options include DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports.

As for buying the ROG Swift PG35VQ in the US, it appears to only be available at Micro Center, albeit both online and in-store.