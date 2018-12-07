Anthem's new trailer finally shows some of its weird story

I don't know what to think about Anthem. I mean, I love RPG shooters but also Anthem feels like it lacks so much of what I enjoy about BioWare—namely a good story. Well, at The Game Awards 2018, BioWare's Casey Hudson took the stage to talk about that, admitting that BioWare was keeping details of the story close to the chest but was now going to be revealing more as we near Anthem's February 22 launch.

The trailer looks cool, and while it doesn't exactly spell out what Anthem is all about, it does make me more interested in its world. The Anthem of Creation is the tool used to shape the planet itself, but it seems that it's now basically run rampant and is about to destroy everything. I'm sure there's more to it than that, so if you know what's going on please let me know in the comments.

Either way, Anthem is shaping up to be pretty cool—it certainly looks gorgeous. If you need to catch up, read our guide to everything we know about Anthem.