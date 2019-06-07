Anthem is 50% off in the Origin Infinite Gaming Sale

EA is hosting another Infinite Gaming Sale, shaving up to 60 percent off a big pile of games, including Battlefield 5 and Anthem. The former's been discounted by 60 percent, while Anthem's 50 percent off.

Those are some pretty big discounts for what are still fairly new, big budget games. Neither matched the—admittedly high—expectations EA had for them, though by the standards of most games a lot of people picked them up. I've seen physical copies of Anthem going for less, but I've not seen it cheaper for this on Origin.

Last week, BioWare unveiled Anthem's Catacylsm event, designed to draw players back into the endgame. It had been put off for a month, but it turns out that it wasn't really worth the wait. Give Steven's Anthem Cataclysm impressions for more details on the event.

Also included in the sale are The Sims 4 (and it's massive list of DLC), FIFA 19, Madden 19 and Star Wars Battlefront 2. The sale ends on June 20, 6 pm BST/10 am PT.