Popular

Anno 1800 announced, will take the series back to the past

By

It's due out winter 2018

After dabbling with futuristic colonies for two games, Anno is once again visiting the past, specifically the Victorian era, with Anno 1800. Expect big ships, industrialisation and world-spanning trade empires. 

Not a lot of details accompany Ubisoft and Blue Byte’s announcement, but it’s an Anno game, so there’s no doubt that we’ll see detailed economic and trade systems, along with a dash warfare to spice things up. 

Blue Byte promise a story-based campaign to go along with a customisable sandbox mode and multiplayer, and say that players will be able construct huge metropolises, create logistic networks and even settle and explore new lands. 

It’s due out winter 2018. 

See comments